Lincoln couple offers free Christmas meal to pediatric patients

A Lincoln couple hosted a free Christmas meal to all pediatric patients at Madonna Hospital in Lincoln.

Marc and Sonya Brous were forced to stay at Madonna Hospital four years ago over the holidays. Sonya was sick and had to stay there for a month.

The Brous' family partnered with Doorstep catering to put on the event at the hospital.

Madonna patient Taylor Lech is currently in the hospital after suffering from a spinal cord injury. The injury left her partially paralyzed and is working her way back to walking again.

"It takes good people to do that. It's really thoughtful cause I want to do this in the hospital for other people some day cause I know what it feels like to be here," Lech said.

Lech plans on being out of the hospital once she is able to walk again. The Brous' couple plans on providing a free meal during the holidays every year; bringing a smile to all of the kids' faces.

