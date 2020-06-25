Lincoln couple taking advantage of virtual Relay For Life

Thousands of Nebraskans would be gathering this weekend for the fight against cancer. The pandemic has forced many organizations to change their plans, but Relay For Life says that's not stopping them and they're going virtual.

Duane and Pam Holmes would normally be walking and taking in the festivities of Relay For Life with thousands of others this weekend. They year they'll just be doing it together.

"Boy we're bound and determined to participate in anyway we can," said Pam Holmes, Duane's wife.

Duane Holmes was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, and was given four and a half years to live.

"There is no cure, but there is treatment, and I've been through many many treatments," said Duane Holmes.

"Definitely changed our lives," said Pam Holmes. "We count it as before cancer and after cancer and we appreciate every moment we have. We don't sweat the small stuff."

The couple has been participating in Relay For Life since Duane's diagnosis. They say it's made their cancer journey easier.

"I love the camaraderie," said Duane Holmes. "The people are all there for the same thing and different cancers and different stages, but it's a party and everybody is a friend."

This year's Relay For Life is going virtual. All events can be seen on Facebook or YouTube. The American Cancer Society said it's important to hold this virtual relay during a pandemic because cancer doesn't stop.

Duane is now seven years into his cancer journey. The Holmes are also celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this September.

"He's my whole life, and I just fight right along side with him because I can't imagine my life without him," said Pam Holmes.

The goal of the Relay for Life - Lancaster County is $30,000. They are just over $15,000 with two days left.

You can still sign up and donate at the link below.

Relay For Life website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=96699

Relay For Life Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LancasterRelayNE/?epa=SEARCH_BOX