Lincoln couples adapt to planning weddings in a pandemic

Weddings take months to plan, coordinate and execute.

Now many capital city couples are left even more stressed than normal as they work to adapt to planning around a pandemic.

AJ and Mariah have been together five years. They got engaged in December of 2018 and say up to this point wedding planning had been a breeze.

“We’re planning for plan B, C, all the way through Z,” said Mariah Petersen a Lincoln bride.

Their wedding is set for the end of May. 450 invitations sent.

“The frustration of not having our day is there,” said Anthony Johnson, Petersen’s fiancé. “At the end of the day all that matters is us but having our parents there our grandparents and family there is key but at the same time it’s not worth their health.”

With pre-wedding events like bachelor and bachelorette parties and joint showers already cancelled the pair is unsure what their wedding day will even look like.

“Hour by hour it’s changing,” said Petersen. “Every day is changing what this looks like. You know best case scenario we just miss what’s happening and we get to have our day.”

Donny and Holly’s wedding was supposed to be in just three weeks, a 200 person affair at Roca Berry Farm. In the time leading up to the wedding Holly had created dozens of decorations and been a part of every detail.

“Not to be able to have the whole thing like I’d envisioned it the last nine months I was just devastated,” said Holly Dragoo another Lincoln bride.

Just today they received word that their wedding we be able to be rescheduled to October, some good news to cap weeks of worries.

“Everybody is actually very understanding right now of the situation and what’s going on,” said Dragoo. “Everybody has been great about working with us and moving everything to that date.”

Both couples say at the end of the day it’s about celebrating their love regardless of what happens.

“I think we’ve had a lot of hard conversations about shifting what we thought that day would look like,” said Petersen.

