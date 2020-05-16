Lincoln craft studio offering "take home kits"

People are learning new hobbies and coming up with ways to stay busy during quarantine.

One local business is hoping to help fuel that creativity.

Makit Takit Craft Studio is offering already assembled craft kits. The owner says it's been difficult not seeing customers regularly, but they're finding new ways to keep people engaged.

The studio is located near 48th and Pioneers St. in the College View neighborhood.

"We always wanted to encourage creativity at home too,” said Christy Nelson. “Our businesses model is you can come here and make everything, and leave the mess here, and now we're just encouraging people to take the mess home and do it there."

The kits feature a variety of crafts including paint by numbers, air dry clay and button art.

The studio hours have shortened to Thursday-Saturday with curb side pickup on Saturdays.

