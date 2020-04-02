Lincoln crews to treat roads overnight

Beginning at midnight, twenty crews will begin patrolling arterial streets and bridges applying anti-ice treatments as needed.

Wet pavement and below freezing temperatures create the potential for slick streets and black ice. Drivers should exercise caution, especially on elevated and untreated streets, and increase following and stopping distance.

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday. The current forecast indicates a mixture of freezing drizzle, sleet, and some snow.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.