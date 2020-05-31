Lincoln curfew in effect, crowd still gathers at Capitol

A curfew in Lincoln went into effect Sunday at 8 p.m. but there's a crowd of people refusing to leave the area surrounding the Nebraska State Capitol.

A crowd of people gather around the State Capitol around 8 p.m. refusing to abide by the curfew. (Source: KOLN)

Protesters say if they're demonstrating peacefully they shouldn't have to leave. Dominique Liu-sang, the leader of Sunday night's Black Lives Matter protests, has been seen negotiating with law enforcement.

Lincoln Police have lifted their face shields to symbolize they will not push forward if the protesters do not push forward. Despite the curfew, the protesters are being allowed to stay at the State Capitol as long as they continue to act in a peaceful manner.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the curfew beginning 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. following two nights where peaceful protests turned to violent riots.

Only people who must leave to go to work, seek medical attention or law enforcement are allowed on public streets.

The mayor also issued a State of Emergency calling on the Nebraska National Guard to assist law enforcement.

Lincoln Police originally said it's a misdemeanor if people don't abide by the curfew.