Lincoln dad goes viral for innovative baby bottle cleaning

When you're a new parent, there are certain things that you need. Things like diapers, baby bottles, and now, you may want to add a power drill to that list.

Aerol Peterson shows off his innovative way to clean baby bottles: using a power drill.

A Lincoln dad is going viral for his unconventional use of the tool. The video has already been seen more than 7 million times and shared more than 150,000.

Aerol and Christy Peterson welcomed triplets Natashia, Arya and Trae in June.

"Multiples run in my family," Aerol Peterson said. "My dad is a twin and my great-grandma was a twin, but triplets were still a surprise."

As first-time parents, triplets sound daunting, but the Peterson's say they have a system down.

"We don't really know any different," Peterson said. "This is our normal and we just do it and we do it well."

Three babies means three times as many clothes, three times as many diapers, and three times as many bottles.

"We feed them seven times a day, every three hours, so 21 bottles," Peterson said.

In a video that's now gone viral, Peterson took cleaning those bottles to a whole new level.

"After doing dishes for so long, I got tired of doing one after another by hand, so I thought, 'You know what, I wonder if this will fit in the drill,'" Peterson said. "So I put it in the chuck, and it worked."

He said he never meant to go viral. He just acted out of necessity.

Peterson's wife, Christy, said she honestly wasn't surprised when she came home and saw her husband washing dishes with a power drill.

"He does crazy stuff like that all the time," Christy said. "It's never a dull moment with him, so when I got home I thought it was very comical. I wanted to record him, something to show the kiddos later just for fun."

Adapting and overcoming obstacles, no matter how silly they might seem, is in Aerol's DNA.

"My parents kind of raised me up to think about what you're doing and if there's a better way to do it, try it and improve upon the process," Peterson said. "And that kind of came from the Marines as well. There's always room for improvement."

Now that dishwashing has been improved, the next obstacle to overcome is who has to pull triple diaper duty at 3 A.M.