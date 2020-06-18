Lincoln dad saves 2-year-old daughters life during hike

Jim Baker is now resting at home after spending 12 days in the hospital following a 20-foot fall — all to save his two-year-old daughter.

"I couldn't hear Alma so I didn't know if Alma was okay," said Kellie Clancy Jim's wife. "I just heard Jim screaming and it was the scariest moment of my life."

The family was hiking in Minnesota for their yearly vacation.

During an interview on Thursday, the family shared photos taken right before the accident that Jim didn't remember having. Shortly after the happy photos, the unthinkable happened.

"All of a sudden Alma lost her footing and fell," said Clancy. "Jim was standing right next to her and he dove off the side of the cliff and they fell twenty feet together."

As Alma landed in her father's arm, he turned his body to soften the impact. She only had a minor concussion and some scrapes.

Jim on the other hand was life-flighted. From there he underwent two reconstructive surgeries on his face, which left him with his jaw wired shut. Friday he will have surgery on his wrist.

"It looked like Jim was diving into a swimming pool off the side of a cliff," said Clancy.

Clancy says the community support has been tremendous. From people bringing meals, to watching her two other children, to a Go Fund Me that's raised more than $24,000.

"It's such a tremendous gift that the community has given us," said Clancy. "That Alama is okay and Jim is okay and the community has been so financially generous with us."

Jim's jaw will be unwired in about a month and the doctors say he should be back to normal by August.