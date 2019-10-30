Lincoln daycare employee charged with four counts of felony child sexual assault

Prosecutors filed four felony child sexual assault charges against the employee of a Lincoln daycare facility on Tuesday, October 29.

Titus Miller, 26, was employed at Playful Painters, at 630 N Cotner Street, from 2016 until October 2019.

Miller is accused of sexually assaulting and covertly producing sexually graphic photos and videos of victims, according to the FBI.

On Tuesday, four felony charges were filed in Lancaster County Court. Miller is facing two counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault of a child.

First degree sexual assault of a child carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison. The mandatory minimum for the charge is 15 years in prison.

Third degree sexual assault of a child [aggravated offense] carries a penalty of 0-3 years and 9-18 months imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.

The judge sealed the arrest affidavit in the case, however, a criminal complaint reveals more information in the case.

The initials of four different victims are included in the criminal complaint. According to court documents the victims are “twelve years of age or younger” and “fourteen years of age or younger.”

The documents list the offense dates as “on, about, or between July 31, 2019 and September 16, 2019,” “on or about August 17, 2019,” “on or about August 24, 2019,” and “on or about September 16, 2019.”

Miller has been in police custody since his arrest on Tuesday, October 22 but an arrest warrant out of Lancaster County was issued for Miller on Tuesday, October 29. Miller is being held in the Saline County Jail, where the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office requests he remain.

Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court on November 13th. A court date in Lancaster County court has not been set.

Playful Painters remains licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services, although it must remain closed during the FBI investigation. On Monday, October 28, the interim licensing agreement was issued for Playful Painters.

The agreement states, “I understand that this agreement is based on the fact that a staff member has been arrested on suspicion of production, distribution, and possession of child pornography on October 22, 2019, involving children enrolled at Playful Painters.”

As agreed upon in the new licensing agreement, Playful Painters will remain closed until the FBI investigation is complete “to ensure the safety of children in care."

Under the interim agreement, the Office of Children's Services Licensing "reserves the right to take additional action as deemed appropriate." The interim agreement will remain in place until the FBI investigation is complete.

The Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement about the future of Playful Painters Wednesday evening:

"We are in active communication with law enforcement and supporting their efforts. As soon as law enforcement is able to provide us with additional information, we will take appropriate action."