Lincoln dress shop remains hopeful for prom 2020 despite Coronavirus concerns

With so many unknowns, many Lincoln families are wondering what will happen with prom, graduation, and other milestones for high school seniors. At least one LPS prom has already been postponed.

Adorned Bridal in southeast Lincoln carries not only wedding dresses, but a wide selection of prom gowns. Here at 10/11, we were curious if they were being impacted by the spread of Covid-19 with proms planned for the next couple of weeks.

Most girls begin shopping for prom dresses as early as January and February since many proms happen in late March and early April.

The owner of Adorned Bridal us by now, she's already sold most of her prom dresses. In fact, she started seeing prom dress orders dwindle two weeks ago, right before Covid-19 advanced to where it is now.

Even if proms don't go as planned, she's remaining hopeful for girls and their dresses.

"I have a feeling that girls are still going to want to wear their dresses. So, I have a feeling that something will be put in place in Lincoln over the summer. I've seen [posts] on social media [saying,] 'Hey, let's throw a prom. Let's make a way for these girls to wear these dresses,'" owner Cheryl Thompson tells 10/11.

The owner of the dress shop tells 10/11 customers have better luck right now if they've ordered a gown in person rather than from an online retailer.

Recently, she's been in contact with manufacturers overseas about when and if dresses would be shipped into the store. As of now, shipments into Adorned are staying true to schedule.

Roughly ten girls per week walk away with a prom dress from Adorned Bridal throughout January and February, but for some, their dresses may have to stay on their hangers if prom can't go on as planned.

With gathering recommendations in full affect, some girls are losing hope they'll be able to wear a beautiful gown on prom day. Most of those dresses have already been ordered, and the owner of Adorned Bridal says if prom does happen, the virus isn't having an impact on shipping.

Owner Cheryl Thompson says, "We are getting shipments as regular as scheduled. I think we just got a brand new dress for our stock in today, and bridal dresses and bridesmaid dresses are still coming in."

Thompson says she encourages her customers to keep an open mind about the future of their dresses. She hopes even if proms are postponed or canceled for 2020, girls can find a special event where they can wear their dresses.

If you're still remaining optimistic about prom happening this year, Thompson says she will continue taking dress appointments until further notice.