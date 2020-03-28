Lincoln family decorates driveway with positive messages

One family in South Lincoln is promoting messages of positivity on their driveway.

The Jucht family has been away from their friends for weeks due to social distancing. The girls decided to draw motivational messages in chalk including "you are awesome, stay positive and smile."

They spent all last week working on it. They say it's been a creative way to get out of the house.

"We can't see our friends. We can't really do much right now, and a lot of people go on walks, so we it would be nice for people to see that while they were walking past," said Emily Jucht.

The motivational driveway is in south Lincoln on S. 32nd St. 27th and Yankee Hill.

