Lincoln family gives out free hand sanitizer, toilet paper to elderly

A Lincoln family decided to give out free toilet paper and hand sanitizer to the elderly in the community. Vernon'Black Eyes said he and his family got the idea after a woman helped them at the store. This comes after people rushed to the stores to buy these items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: (KOLN)

"I was like 'Can you find hand sanitizer', Vernon'Black Eyes said, "And she said no so I said here's one for free you can just have it and then she was grateful."He brought along his girlfriend, Sara, and his 2-year-old daughter.

"She's doing something nice and I think she's enjoying it," he said. His girlfriend, Sara Anderson, said several people were flooding to stores and taking items before elderly people could get there.

'They can't get there fast enough," Anderson said, "And they may not have enough supplies to last them however long to stay home."

While several people came to pick up items, others did drop off hand sanitizer and paper towels to give to the elderly.

Lincoln neighbor Jawad Alkanani said he's doing as much as he can to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes getting items for Vernon'Black Eyes and his family. "I'm real excited," Alkanani said, "You guys save people."

Vernon'Black Eyes said what he wants people to remember about these situations is giving back to the community is best. "I just want to open up people's eyes," he said, "To give so hopefully we can give at this time."

His family plans to give out more hand sanitizer and toilet paper, but will likely do it when the weather gets warmer.