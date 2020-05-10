Lincoln family photo store closing after 33 years in business

The Lincoln photo store, Photo Shoppe, will be closing its doors after being in Lincoln for 33 years. Photo Shoppe's owner Joel Grenemeier said it's not directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a decision that is months in the making.

Photo Shoppe will be closing its doors after 33 years in Lincoln.

"It's bittersweet, but I think it was just time for me." Grenemeier said, "Everything kind of came together all at the same time with the shutdown and all that kind of stuff and I just couldn't see myself signing another lease."

Although Grenemeier has worked with Photo Shoppe for the last 33 years, he's worked in the business for much longer. "I have been around photo finishing for 45 years." Grenemeier said, "My dad started another lab in the mid-'70s."

Grenemeier said he's not overly sad to see the store go, but will miss seeing his customers daily. "People are sad to see me go by the wayside." Grenemeier said, "People that are happy for me that I'm doing what's going to make me happy."

As Grenemeier continues cleaning up his shop, he's reminded of all of the great memories he's shared with family and friends. "A lot of great memories and made a lot of friends with the employees." Grenemeier said, "Stuff we had and customers. That's worth everything."

Grenemeier said he will be out of the building by the end of May when his lease ends. Although he won't have a designed building to work in, Grenemeier still plans to do some work at home.