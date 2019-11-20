Lancaster County family safe after stray bullet goes through home

A Lancaster County family's home was hit by a stray bullet which likely came from deer hunters, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff.

The sheriff said it came from a high powered rifle used during deer hunting. Deer hunting season started on Nov. 16 and will end Nov. 24.

Mike McNair, who owns the home, said it went through several parts of his home and landed in the garage.

"Right through the living room, about eye level, through the stairway, out through the garage and out through the garage door," he said.

He said the bullet likely went through the home between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is when his wife is usually home. Thankfully, she went into town during this time.

McNair said, "It makes you feel pretty vulnerable cause we have a lot of west windows and were in there every evening eating supper."

After this incident, McNair and the Lancaster County sheriff want hunters to be extra careful in following the rules.

"You have to know where you're shooting. You have to know your background and its obvious this person didn't," McNair said.

Nebraska Game and Parks reminds all hunters to always point guns in safe directions, know what you're shooting and never shoot at sounds or movements.