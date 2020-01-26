Lincoln father builds miniature green monster for 7-year-old son

7-year-old Logan Brehm asked his family for a baseball field in his backyard for Christmas. His father knew he couldn't do that, but still wanted to build something special for him.

Joel Brehm, Logan's father, said, "This is something I could make so I started looking at scoreboards in lots of different stadiums. Old stadiums and new stadiums."

He looked at stadiums like Wrigley Field and Fenway Park, when he realized he could build a small scale green monster. The green monster is the left field wall of Fenway Park.

Joel said it took about a month to build, but knew his son's reaction would make up for it.

Logan Brehm said, "I'm thinking wow that's pretty big and then he asked me what color it was and kind of how it was and I was already thinking in my mind that really looks like the green monster."

Logan has been a huge Cardinals fan for a couple of years and said the scoreboard had a score of a game the last time the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series in 2011.

"David Freese saves them in the 9th and wins it in the 11th." Logan Brehm said.

Joel Brehm said he has a couple of things that he still needs to fix, but does expect it to be fully done by the spring.