Lincoln fire crews respond to house fire minutes after midnight on New Year's Eve

LINCOLN, Neb (KOLN) -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire at 33rd and R Streets just after midnight on January 1, 2020.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the home was fully involved. The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm working incident.

R Street is shut down between R to Q Streets. Avoid the area.

 