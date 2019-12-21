Lincoln firefighters deliver meals to families in need

This time of year is known as the season of giving, and it’s something one Lincoln mom does with her family all year long.

But this Christmas, they're on the other side of things.

Every year the Lincoln Firefighters Benefit Association gives holiday meals to people in need.

Dana Berger always helps find those families who will receive the food, but after a health scare, this year she’s the one receiving a meal.

Every winter, Lincoln Firefighter Nate Caldwell picks up boxes of food at Hy-Vee and loads them into his car, ready to deliver them to people in need.

This year one of the people he is delivering to, usually helps others receive the meals.

"What I'm meant to do is to help people in the community, and we have a lot of great families in the community that needs that help,” said Berger.

But this year, Berger's family is in need after her husband had a double heart bypass two weeks ago.

“It's just overwhelming support from the community and you know a lot of prayers and things like that. We are really fortunate to have a relationship with Nate and the other firefighters,” said James Berger.

Lincoln firefighters tell 10/11 NOW that they do this every year because everyone has their own story and you never know who could need the help.

"We have people in the community that may be going through a rough patch of sorts, financially or otherwise and hopefully this provides something for them,” said Lincoln Firefighters Benefit Association president, Chad Walter.

Berger said Saturday’s food delivery, made the holiday's just a little bit easier this year.

"It is super overwhelming, I'm usually on the other side of giving, so sometimes it's hard to receive that, but I need to realize, the blessing is that people give,” said Berger.