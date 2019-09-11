Lincoln first responders to hold Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony

Eighteen years ago, 343 firefighters, 23 NYPD, and 37 port authority officers lost their lives in the tragedies of 9/11. First responders are taking the stand and promise to never forget them.

LPD and LFR will run the steps at Memorial Stadium at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 to commemorate the heroes who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

It is the first time the departments are running the stadium steps. There will be about 15-20 officers from both LPD and LFR participating in the event.

LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz tells 10/11 they've decided to run the stairs for multiple reasons.

He says, " First, performing the same actions as the women and men who ran up and down the stairs of the Towers bears witness to their heroism. It reminds people of their sacrifice, their bravery in the most terrifying of circumstances, but the gesture is not simply symbolic. Performing a strenuous activity forces us to empty ourselves, and we empty ourselves so that we may be filled with something greater [like] self-discipline, self-sacrifice, gratitude, patience, humility [and] kindness. The most noble way to honor the 9/11 heroes is not simply to run a few stairs one day a year but to strive to live a life of heroic virtue. We run the stairs with the hope that the rest of our lives and careers will embody the bravery and sacrifice they demonstrated in their last moments."

After running the steps at Memorial Day Stadium, both departments will host a Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony at 8:45 a.m. on the North Side of the Capitol. The public is encouraged to join LPD and LFR in remembering their fallen colleagues.