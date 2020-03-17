Lincoln first responders to wear protective gear amid COVID-19 concerns

Lincoln first responders, including police officers and firefighter/paramedics, will begin wearing protective gear amid coronavirus concerns.

The Lincoln Police Department tweeted the above photo saying, "You will begin to see officers wearing masks, glasses, & gloves, as seen in the photo. This is not only for their own protection, but, also, for yours. Officers may ask to speak with you at the doorway or outside to avoid unnecessary exposures."

During the Mayor's press conference on Monday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister and Lincoln Fire and Rescue Interim Chief Patrick Borer spoke about the preventative measure their departments are taking.

Interim Chief Borer said LFR has implemented a couple of new procedures.

Once firefighter/paramedics arrive at a call, they will ask people in the home if they are experiencing a cough or fever. Interim Chief Borer said this creates an intentional pause in the response to determine if first responders need to wear Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE.

PPE includes items such as face shields, glasses, and gloves.

"We want to know if there are people who potentially have the symptoms for COVID-19 and secondarily we want to protect ourselves. We want to do that because we want to continue to provide good service to the community. And if my folks are sick, if the firefighters are sick, or if the responders are sick, they can't do that," said Interim Chief Borer.

Lincoln residents with questions about LFR's new procedures are encouraged to call 402-326-1348.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the Lincoln Police Department continues to provide the same operational services with a few adjustments.

"If you call in a non-emergency situations, like over 5,000 times that occurred last year, there's going to be some questions that the dispatcher is going to ask you," said Chief Bliemeister.

Chief Bliemeister said if someone is experiencing symptoms, officers will take protective measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.