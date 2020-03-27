Lincoln floral shop offers unique curbside service

A Lincoln floral shop is offering its own kind of curbside service. Florists at Petal Creations in the Edgewood Shopping Center made hundreds of "to-go" planting kits.

Included were flower seeds, soil, a measuring stick and information on photosynthesis. The shop wanted the kits to be free because they want to support parents who are now homeschooling.

"Children need more growing opportunities to learn and to utilize this time in a different learning pattern, so we thought it would be fun to put these grow kits together, and encourage kids to learn how to plant flowers," said Stacy Griffin, owner of Petal Creations.

The floral shop was amazed by the turnout on Friday. Griffin said they went through 120 kits in 15 minutes.