Lincoln florists prepare for the busiest day of the year: Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day in 2020, Americans will spend $2.3 billion on flowers. It's the busiest day of the year for florists.

The Valentine's Day planning process at Abloom Florist in downtown Lincoln started back in December when they began placing flower pre-orders. (SOURCE: KOLN)

Manager at Abloom Florist Jeanette Steider tells 10/11, "There's a lot of stress when you go from doing an average of maybe 20 deliveries a day to 200 or 300. There's a lot of wheels turning there from getting the arrangements made, making sure everything's fresh and then getting them all delivered. It's a big job."

They tell us they keep track of what they sold the year before and what's popular this year to determine the hottest flowers. As they get closer to Valentine's Day, they put in a lot of hours and get a little sleep getting ready for the big day.

Tessa Barrera is the assistant designer at Abloom Florist. She says Valentine's Day for her means, "no sleep [and] lots of flowers." She says, "Everybody gets together. We still have fun, but we're very tired."

While it's too late to place an order from Abloom to be delivered for Valentine's Day 2020, if you procrastinated, they do have some ready-made bouquets in the store that you can pick up today.

