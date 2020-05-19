Lincoln food trucks helping families with deals; visiting neighborhoods

While Lincoln restaurants are limited to a 50 percent capacity, some of Lincoln's food trucks are taking advantage of having no limits by helping families. The Tastee Trailer located at the corner of 60th and Adams Street is one of the businesses involved by offering family deals to its customers. General manager Kelsey Therien said its the least they can do to help their customers.

Lincoln food trucks Tastee Trailer and Muchachos are trying to help families with special deals and visiting neighborhoods during this pandemic.

"There's not a lot of people working right now during this pandemic," Therien said. "So we're just trying to help them out."

The Tastee Trailer makes chicken tenders, french onion dip and most famously its hamburgers made with loose ground beef.

"We do the onion chips that we do with the French Onion dip that we make homemade," Therien said.

One of Tastee Trailer's customers, Larry Pierce, said he's been eating Tastee's food for 65 years. He said he isn't letting this pandemic stop him from coming to visit Tastee's.

"This one here we probably come once or twice a week," Pierce said.

One of the advantages Therien said food trucks are at a bit of an advantage during this pandemic. This is because there's no dining area customers sit in.

"We have an open lot here so its easier for people to get their food." Therien said, "Just come up and order it, grab it and go."

While Tastee Trailer is helping families with some of its deals, the Food Truck Muchachos is also looking to help families. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said his business is going directly to people's neighborhoods.

"We kind of converted from a food truck full time into a meal delivery service for families," Maestas said.

Maestas said he'll send out a message to a neighborhood group. People can then pre-order meals and have little to no wait in line. Muchachos food truck manager Sawyer Davis said the community has responded well to this plan.

"Everyone was happy to get out and see the truck and we were happy to do it," Davis said.

"That has been so much fun It feels good to be in our natural environment in the truck," Maestas said.

Muchachos is currently closed to stock up on more meat but is expected to be back open next week. It's hoping to open a brick and mortar restaurant sometime this June.

Tastee Trailer said its staff is interacting more with customers. Tastee Trailer also has a second location near W. Van Dorn Street.