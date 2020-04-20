Lincoln gas prices remain higher than Nebraska average

Lincoln gas prices have dropped to an average of $1.91 per gallon.

Photo Source: Public Domain Pictures / MGN

According to AAA, this is nearly $1 less than it was a year ago, but it's still more than 20 cents than the state average, which is $1.68.

Dropping gas prices are a national trend, according to Gas Buddy.

"Millions of Americans are seeing school canceled, work closed, gas demand has plummeted," Patrick De Haan, with Gas Buddy said.

These prices are expected to drop even lower as crude oil prices dropped below zero dollars a gallon, it's unprecedented, Rose White with AAA said.

But what's remained the same, is that price gap between the state average and Lancaster county.

"Competition is probably the issue in Lincoln right now, or lack of," White said.

The more competition between gas stations, the lower gas prices. In Lincoln, a majority of gas stations are owned by Whitehead Oil and Casey's General Store. This leads to higher prices.

Neither company responded to a request for comment on this story.

Discount stores like Costco and Sam's Club will have prices lower than elsewhere in the city. Sam's Club was selling a gallon of gas for $1.49 Monday morning.

"Because they offer other goods and services, they can afford to be more competitive," White said.

The good news for drivers is that gas prices are going to continue to drop, which could help close this gap.

To check gas prices on Gas Buddy go here: https://www.gasbuddy.com/

To check gas prices on AAA go here: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NE