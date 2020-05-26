Lincoln girl saves allowance to help feed neighbors, spread kindness

After being inspired by the kindness of her church, a Lincoln 10-year-old did extra chores and saved up her allowance to be able to do the same.

"I just wanted to help the community know that they're loved and they are cared for," Aubrey Cobb said.

Cobb used that extra allowance to buy groceries to set up a free pantry in her driveway.

She has everything from fresh produce, loaves of bread, cereal, juice boxes, cans of soup and more.

Cobb said it's here for anyone in need to take.

"It makes me feel good because I don't want people to not have food," Cobb said.

She said she's had about five people come by and had even more drop off donations to help her keep it going.

To donate or pick-up food, visit Cobb's home at 7301 Yosemite Drive. The food is available everday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.