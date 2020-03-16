Lincoln girl's Make-A-Wish trip canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

For many COVID-19 means canceled weddings, working from home and altering everyday life.

For one Lincoln five-year-old it means her Make-A-Wish trip is postponed.

Emberlyn has Type IV caudal regression syndrome, one of only about 20 known cases in the world, her condition makes her incredibly high-risk to the unknowns of COVID-19.

Emberlyn’s Make-A-Wish trip was to go to Disney.

“To go in the castle,” said Emberlyn.

The trip was supposed to be one last hurrah before she heads to Minnesota for a critical spinal surgery.

“It consists of anywhere from eight to 11 surgeons,” said Joanie Hemmer Emberlyn’s mom. “Just going to take her bottom ribs and bring them down and try to build onto the bones she does have there. By doing that it’s going to stretch her torso out cause right now her spine continue to come down and try and set in where her sacrum is supposed to be so she’s losing height.”

Emberlyn was diagnosed when Joanie was 15 weeks pregnant and had a double leg amputation just before she turned 10 months old.

“She just hangs because it extends her torso area so it gives kind of some room in there,” said Hemmer. “Otherwise when she sits up everything gets kind of squished.”

Emberlyn also falls into the high risk category when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. Her mom says this surgery took about six months to coordinate and if her daughter does get sick she doesn’t have another six months to wait.

Her mom says their family is taking all the steps possible to keep her at home and keep her safe when she wants to play by taking walks or going to the park.

“It’s just very important and I know some people aren’t taking it serious,” said Hemmer. “They also need to look at those with a compromised immune system who are more prone to getting the virus.”

Emberlyn’s recovery period will take anywhere from six to eight weeks in which time her mother will have to take off work.

The family was hoping to raise money through a charity event that may be canceled due to coronavirus concerns. They do have a GoFundMe set up instead.

