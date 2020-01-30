Lincoln grocery stores stock up before Super Bowl weekend

This Sunday, football fans will watch the San Francisco 49ers play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but what's a Super Bowl party without food?

Ahead of the big game, grocery stores around Lincoln are stocking up on all things snacks and alcohol. This year, Americans are expected to eat more than 8 million pounds of guacamole on game day.

Lincoln Super Saver Stores are having special deals on many different items leading up to Sunday's game. "Right when you walk in, [the] first thing you'll hit is the wall of values, and that's where you'll save the most money on everything you need for the Super Bowl. For example, we have a deal on cookies and crackers where you save five dollars right off the top when you buy five or more," marketing manager Crystal Ridder tells 10/11.

If you're wanting to save both time and money, Super Saver carries marked down pre-packaged items like wings, desserts and ribs. When you walk through the aisles, keep an eye out for posted red tags, which means those items are on sale.