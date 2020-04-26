Lincoln group flies 'old plane' to thank health care workers

A Lincoln group usually uses its plane called Green Old Plane for its podcast. On Sunday, it flew around Lincoln to thank essential and health care employees for their work during the pandemic.

The Old Green Plane group is flying over Lincoln to show appreciation for Lincoln-area health care and essential workers.

The Old Green Plane was originally built during the 1960s. Collin Ganeva's father was the original owner of it until he sold it in the '70s. "I was fortunate to find it a few years after his passing," Caneva said.

Caneva and Craig Spilker, the co-host for his podcast, wanted to do something creative to show support to these workers. "We should go up," Caneva said, "And see if people will waive signs of appreciation."

"It's just one way to say thank you," Spilker said, "It's very small, but it's just about them." They asked people to put out signs and drawings to thank these workers and received hundreds of responses from people.

"I just like to bring awareness to our essential employees and health care employees," Caneva said, "Because like I said, how they don't feel like heroes, but they are."

Caneva and Spilker flew to several different parts of Lincoln including some smaller cities nearby looking for people's signs. They said a nursing home in Adams allowed some of its residents outside for the first time in weeks to see the plane flying around.

"They are feeling it every day and its a reality for health care workers," Spilker said, "And essential workers, they're going in every day despite people staying home."

Although both Spilker and Caneva say this is a small gesture of kindness, they want people to know who the heroes are during this pandemic. "I think the biggest thing is whether you feel like a hero or not, you are," Caneva said, "You're doing things that the average citizen can't and we admire you and applaud you."

The group is not only showing appreciation but giving back to the community. Old Green Plane partnered with Hurrdat giving $1 to COVID-19 relief for every sign or chalk drawing they see Sunday.