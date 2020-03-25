Lincoln gym owner offers virtual at-home workout routines

For some, working out is a way to destress. For many, it's a part of their everyday routine, but with the spread of COVID-19, many gyms in Lincoln are closed. One Lincoln fitness expert tells 10/11 just because gyms have closed their doors, doesn't mean you have to miss your workout.

Simply using your couch or your kitchen chair can help you get up and get moving. Not only is staying active helping your body but your mind as well.

Inspiring the community and giving off great energy is Mike Bevard's motivation right now. Bevard is the owner of Capital City Fitness and Performance in Lincoln.

After shutting down his gym a few weeks ago, he's now started teaching workouts on Facebook.

These workouts range from beginner to advanced and can be done all from the comfort of your living room. Bevard says working out from home can be fun and helps you to think outside the box.

"Instead of a step, you can use the bottom of your stairs for step-ups or elevated leg work. You can use the edge of your couch for different exercises. You just got to get creative," Bevard tells 10/11.

With everything going on, it's easy to fall into the habit of being sedentary and not doing much while isolating at home, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Bevard says, "Just because we're not physically meeting at the gym doesn't mean that we can't still stay active because that's not canceled. Exercise isn't canceled. Eating right is not canceled. Getting your sleep is not canceled. All those things [are things] we still [have] to do, but we're just going to do them differently. We've got to be flexible."

Bevard hopes his at-home fitness routines will provide a solution for many.

Even though his gym is closed right now, Bevard says his goal is the same: keeping the Lincoln community strong, fit and healthy.

While working out at home, Bevard says the most important thing is to know your body's limits and be careful not to push yourself too hard. Bevard teaches live at-home workout routines Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. on his public Facebook group called "Get After It with Coach Mike."

While adjusting to at-home workouts, Bevard suggests you keep it simple and to the point. He says you should be proud of yourself for simply making the effort to keep your body moving during this stressful time.

If you have kids at home, Bevard says it's a good idea to get them involved and work out as a family. He tells 10/11 he's seen families get inventive while working out at home, using everyday items like gallons of water as weights.