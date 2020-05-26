Lincoln gym prepares for an increased capacity this June

Lincoln gyms will be allowed to increase capacity to 50% after Gov. Ricketts made changes to the state's directed health measures. Good Life Fitness is one of the gyms planning for the increased capacity, but its already practicing safety and sanitation measures. Gym owner Steve Auxier said a 50% capacity still allows for a lot of people at one of its facilities.

Good Life Fitness is preparing for an increase in capacity on June 1.

Auxier said, "Our full maximum capacity, we could have over 200 people in that area." Auxier and his staff ensure that every piece of equipment is sanitized routinely and cardio equipment remains 6 feet apart at all times. Auxier said he's excited for some sense of normalcy.

"Were excited about getting back to normal business practices." Auxier said, "It's a goal for so many in Lincoln and our surrounding counties." Good Life Fitness members are limited to 30-minutes of activity per area. Staff also limit the number of available cardio equipment. Auxier said he's already seeing more members coming back.

"The support of the community and our members has been amazing." Auxier said, "So many individuals in our community and members say, Steve, we thank you for this." Auxier said his goal is to continue keeping members safe allowing them to reach their fitness goals.