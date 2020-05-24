Lincoln high school student graduates; first in family to go to four year college

For most 2020 Lincoln high school graduates, things have been a lot different this year. Students were not able to walk at graduation, but families were encouraged to celebrate by honking their horns as they drove by graduate's homes Sunday.

Lincoln Southeast graduate Keelie Kraft had her celebration with dozens of her family and friends. "I guess just my people came out.," Kraft said, "My family and my friends just to show support." Her mom, Amber Faust, set up the plan to have people drive by their home. She said she wanted to do something special ever since graduation was canceled.

"My job as her mom is to make it pretty special for her," Faust said. Dozens of family and friends drove by their home Sunday to congratulate Keelie. But, graduating high school isn't her only accomplishment. She's also the first person in her immediate family to move on to a four-year school.

Faust said, "She's grown up to be a pretty amazing young lady and I just wanted her to feel that today." Kraft said she's happy to have so many people support her and know she can go to anyone of them during tough times.

"That even when it feels like it's all crashing down, you have all of these people holding up the world." Kraft said, "For you which makes you feel really special." Kraft will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next fall where she plans to get her degree in Fisheries and Wildlife.