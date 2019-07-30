Lincoln high school students gear up for new academic year

Students are already filing into Lincoln's high schools, and school hasn't even started.

They're not taking classes, but gearing up for a new school year.

"I'm excited, but a little nervous because I don't know that many people yet," said Emily Holland, an incoming freshman at Northeast High School.

At Northeast High School, and others across the city, students are spending this week signing up for lockers, parking passes and yearbooks.

They took photos for their ID cards and looked for their new classrooms.

It's not only students who are excited, but teachers and administrators too.

"It's fun for me to see kids in the building today because summers are good but I miss having teachers and kids, so it's fun to see them back in the building and get some of that energy back," Keri Applebee, Northeast High School Principal said.

High school freshman start classes on August 11 and sophomores through seniors will join them the next day.

Principal Applebee's words of encouragement to every incoming student- just know your teachers are excited to see you.