Lincoln homeowner fires gun, pepper sprays burglary suspect

Lincoln police said a man pepper sprayed a would-be burglar and fired a gun to intimidate the suspect early Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, the residents of a home near E Street and Goodhue Boulevard woke up around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to a man breaking into their home.

A man who lives in the home grabbed pepper spray and sprayed the suspect. The man also fired a gun into the ground to scare the suspect.

The homeowners detained the burglary suspect until officers arrived on scene.

Oscar Mendoza, 21, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on several charges.