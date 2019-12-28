Lincoln Police respond to shots fired at house

Lincoln Police were called to a neighborhood near N 20th and Fairfield Street after getting reports of gunshots on Friday at around 9:30 p.m.

According the officials, a house in the neighborhood was shot 10 times, damaging the siding windows and the garage door.

No one was injured during the incident. There were no occupants in the household at the time, though a person was in the process of moving into the house. LPD have no suspects at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.