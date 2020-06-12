Lincoln landscaping companies swamped in business

The next week or so, temperatures are expecting to stay very hot, and for landscapers, this means longer days in the sun. In fact, during the next few months, business will likely continue skyrocketing.

Yardworx Lawn and Landscape in Lincoln maintains about 200 residential lawns every week. A typical day, spending almost 10 hours straight in the sun. Right now, they're at their busiest, especially this year, taking on about 160 new customers.

Landscapers at Yardworx normally spend their days mowing grass, fertilizing and doing weed control. Right now, they're going above and beyond trying to get those things done and on time.

The biggest thing affecting them: the recent storms and hot weather.

Typically, their 12 full-time employees work Monday through Friday only, but recently, they've had to switch things up.

"Staying on schedule lately has kind of been difficult. The last two or three weeks, we had a lot of rain and the heat. We had guys taking off early in the middle of the day when it got up in the 90 degree mark. As far as the rain goes, we've had to work Saturdays and Sundays to keep up on the schedule," says owner Josh Hallett.

Hallet tells 10/11 one of the frustrating things for them when they're this busy is that there's a higher chance of equipment breaking down. However, they do have a regular maintenance man who comes in to make sure that doesn't happen, especially right now.

Since 2013, Yardworx has provided lawn care service for both homes and businesses. The bulk of customers, beginning to call between March and May.

Being a little over a week away from the official start of summer, Hallet tells 10/11 they're just getting started on their busiest season yet.

Unlike many other businesses that have slowed down because of COVID-19, landscapers say it's almost the complete opposite for them. Yardworx is currently in the middle of accepting fertilization applications and will go out and get those jobs done in the next week or so.

Hallett tells 10/11 he considers his lawn company lucky that it's able to survive and in some ways, thrive during the pandemic saying, "We did have a few apartments complexes that called and suspended service in the beginning of the year. They weren't exactly sure if they were going to be collecting rent. It was probably the third week, and we had all three of those apartment complexes call us and wanted us out to mow just because the grass was so long."

To keep their employees safe, Yardworx is sanitizing all equipment between uses. Right now, they're focused on keeping staff safe while working in the sun, keeping plenty of ice and water on hand.

Some advice if you're taking matters into your own hands in your yard: make sure to mow at the highest setting. Hallett tells 10/11 this will allow your grass to look even fuller and more green.

Even though Yardworx is pretty swamped with business, they're still willing to slide people into their schedule.

For more information about Yardworx and how to inquire about their services, visit here.