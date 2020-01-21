Lincoln lays out plans for pre-treating streets on Tuesday night

Twenty City crews are transitioning from residential service requests and will apply granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes as needed. Crews will remain on patrol overnight.

Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots during the morning commute, especially in untreated areas.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday. Light icing, winds up to 35 mph and snow accumulation up to three inches are possible.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.

