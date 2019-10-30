Lincoln man accused of felony child abuse, says child "fell in bathtub"

A three-year-old's prognosis is "poor" after being beaten by a Lincoln man, according to an arresting document filed in Lancaster County Court.

Allen Anderson, 24, is accused of Felony Child Abuse in an incident from October 11 at a home near 54th and Holdrege Streets. According to Lincoln Police, Anderson called 911 at 9:02 p.m. on October 11, reporting the boy fell in a bathtub after being left alone for about five minutes. Anderson told officers the boy was unconscious and stopped breathing.

He was immediately taken to Bryan Health, where medical staff alerted police to bruising on his face, head, chin, neck, arms, abdomen, private area, and buttocks, according to the arresting document. The boy also had bruising from his knee to his ankle and was subsequently airlifted to Children's Hospital in Omaha for more evaluation and treatment.

Anderson reported the boy hit his head with a 'decent' amount of force, and again denied causing any of the bruising. According to the probable cause affidavit, he assumed the extensive bruising was from play fighting with Anderson's five-year-old son. Medical staff told investigators the boy's injuries were more consistent with child abuse than a ground level slip and fall.

Scans at Children's Hospital revealed brain bleeds and other injuries, and the boy was put into a medically-induced coma. His prognosis is described as 'poor' with permanent right side body paralysis. According to medical staff, it'll take significant physical therapy to regain some mobility.

On October 28, Anderson turned himself into the Lancaster County Jail and was arrested. On Wednesday, he posted 10-percent of his $75,000 bond and was released from jail.

A Class II Felony carries with it a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. He's due back in court on November 26.