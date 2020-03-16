Lincoln man arrested after argument lead to robbery, stabbing

A Lincoln man is recovering after he was stabbed during a robbery.

Police said the 45-year-old victim said he was inside of an apartment near 17th and L streets when his friend, 58-year-old John Creighton, asked to see the victim's phone.

The victim told police Creighton then began cutting the victim's phone open with a pocket knife, so they started arguing.

Police said Creighton then held the knife to the victim's head and throat and stabbed him in the abdomen before stealing the phone.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim ran from the apartment and called the police.

Police were able to locate the knife and Creighton inside the apartment.

Creighton was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault.

Police do believe alcohol is a factor.