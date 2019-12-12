Lincoln man arrested after leading police on chase and hitting house

Police say a man was arrested early this morning after he led officers on a chase in a stolen car and ran into a Lincoln home.

It happened Dec. 12 around 2 a.m. when an officer saw a white Jeep Cherokee with no headlights on near Highway 34 and Fletcher Avenue.

The officer said when he approached the car, the Jeep went through a red light and into ongoing traffic before getting away.

The officer was able to get a partial license plate and an hour later police were called to the 1100 block of Sumner Street. The driver, 59-year-old Alfred Witherspoon, was reportedly trying to drive between a house and another building in the area when he hit the house. A mother and daughter were in the house at the time but no one was injured and no serious damage was done.

Police say Witherspoon was detained and showed signs of impairment. The Jeep was found to be stolen from Omaha. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.