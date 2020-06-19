Lincoln man arrested after officers find alcohol in backpack in park

A man is facing drug and alcohol charges after bike patrol officers discovered bottles of alcohol in his backpack while he was in a Lincoln park.

On Wednesday around 9:15 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were on bike patrol on the path near 21st and O Streets and passed by a man with an open backpack with bottles of alcohol in it.

Officers said because of the alcohol, they searched 56-year old Keithen Daniel's backpack and found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for meth.

LPD said Daniel was also wearing a sheathed knife on his belt.

Daniel was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person charges and possession of alcohol in a park charges.