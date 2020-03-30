Lincoln man arrested for burglary in hotel bathroom

A Lincoln man was arrested at a Lincoln hotel for his role in a burglary earlier this month.

Lincoln Police arrested 32-year-old Bryan Malone after his fingerprints were found inside a home near NW 6th and West Dawes Street.

The burglary happened on March 12.

The victims were homeowners who were just moving into the home. They found a hole in the drywall, broken curtain rod, muddy shoe prints, soda spilled on the floor, golf clubs were moved outside and clothes were stolen.

Malone was arrested on March 26 at Motel 6 after police were asked by hotel management to check if a room that was supposed to be unoccupied, was empty.

There were three people inside the room. One man tried to run out the back door, and two more locked themselves in the bathroom.

When police got into the bathroom, they found Malone and 21-year-old Natasha Sobotka, along with a pipe and scale with meth residue on them.

Malone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, and burglary.

Sobotka was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, criminal trespass, and a warrant.

The third man who tried to run out the back door was ticketed for trespassing.