Lincoln man arrested for child enticement

A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested and charged with child enticement on Wednesday after intimate messages, including nude photos, were discovered between him and a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, on March 6 officers were called to help find a 15-year-old who had gone missing. The 15-year-old had developmental delays, the documents said.

Officers located the young girl at a Lincoln restaurant, and the girl’s mother said it was likely she was going to meet an “older male”, according to the documents.

Officers were granted access to the 15-year-old’s phone, and discovered numerous conversations between her and Sanchez that were sexual in nature, records show.

Nude photos were also shared between the two, investigators say in an affidavit for Sanchez’s arrest.

After forensic interviews and review of cellular data, a warrant was put out for the arrest of Sanchez on July 1.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

