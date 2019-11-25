Convicted felon arrested for having two illegal knives

A Lincoln man was arrested Friday morning after police said he threatened a man with a knife.

Lincoln Police officer Luke Bonkiewicz said 28-year-old James Bailey was accused of threatening a man a gas station near 27th and Cornhusker Highway.

When police talked to the victim, he said he didn't want to press charges against Bailey.

Bailey was still in the area and when officers talked to him, they found a butterfly knife with a blade longer than five inches with a brass knuckle handle, as well as a spring-loaded 3.5 inch blade in his pocket.

Since Bailey is a convicted felony, he was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon- subsequent offense.