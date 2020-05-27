Lincoln man arrested for murder in deadly shooting

Murder suspect Ryan Long was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, according to Lincoln Police. Court documents allege that Long, who's from Lincoln, shot and killed Michael Whitemagpie on Saturday morning.

The criminal complaint alleges Long "did kill Michael Whitemagpie purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice; or in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate any arson, robbery, kidnapping, hijacking of any public or private means of transportation, or burglary."

The arrest warrant is for First Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Other details, like why police believe Long is the one who shot and killed Whitemagpie, have been sealed.

What we know is that on Saturday around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alley with the bordering roadways of North 32nd Street, North 33rd Street, “S” Street and “T” Street on a report of a shooting.

Officers found Whitemagpie in the alley with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts by his friends and first responders were unsuccessful and he died.

Whitemagpie's family and loved ones are asking for privacy.

Long, 30, has a lengthy criminal record. In January 2020, he was accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the thigh after a disagreement. He was given a $100,000 bond and was out of jail less than a week later.

Police believe he committed that shooting while out on bond for another felony accusation. Long was arrested in November 2019, accused of robbing a man in October in the parking lot of The Office Gentleman's Club.

Investigators have called the Whitemagpie shooting a targeted act of violence. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister will have more details at Thursday morning's briefing.