Lincoln man arrested for stealing $1,000 from former employer

Lincoln police say a man was arrested after he stole $1,000 from his former employer.

On August 12, an employee at 1st Avenue Lounge told the owner that a bank bag containing $1,000 was missing from the establishment.

The owner then checked surveillance cameras and caught 31-year-old Jordan Fosbinder stealing the bag.

Fosbinder is a former employee of 1st Avenue. LPD said surveillance video showed Fosbinder leaning over a Keno counter, taking the bag and then walking into a hallway, where he concealed the bag in his clothes.

Yesterday, police contacted Fosbinder for an unrelated trespassing complaint and arrested him for theft of the bag.

