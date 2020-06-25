Lincoln man arrested hours after being released from jail

A Lincoln man was arrested hours after being released from jail this week and struggled with officers while they tried handcuffing him.

David Hefner is facing additional resisting arrest and criminal mischief charges.

This weekend, Hefner was arrested for breaking and throwing rocks at the windows of two businesses on O Street, which caused thousands of dollars in damage.

On Tuesday, Hefner was released from jail around 8:15 p.m. LPD said while he was still in the lobby of the jail, Hefner became upset and tried ripping out a payphone.

Officers said Hefner then used another phone to smash the glass partition which destroyed the phone.

When officers tried contacting Hefner, they said he ran away.

LPD located Hefner walking along O Street where they allowed him to calm down before arresting him.

Responding officers said Hefner started struggling and when he was in handcuffs he tried escaping. LPD was able to take him into custody.