Lincoln man arrested for smoke shop burglaries in February

The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in two burglaries from February.

Tang Lian was arrested this week on Wednesday and is facing two burglary charges.

Investigators with LPD said Lian is involved in two smoke shop burglaries from back in February.

On February 6, around 2 a.m. officers responded to D & K smoke shop where the found the front window broken.

Days later, on February 10, officers responded to Cloud 9 smoke shop on Old Cheney where a window had been broken.

LPD said there was a large amount of damage to Cloud 9's display cases and a cash box was stolen.

Investigators collected digital evidence, as well as recovered the stolen cash box.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.