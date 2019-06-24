Lincoln man confronts group looking into car windows, gets a gun pulled on him

Lincoln Police said a man had a gun and knife pulled on him when he confronted a group of young men looking into car windows early Monday morning.

A 50-year-old man said he heard noises outside his apartment building near 16th and Pawnee shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. After going outside to investigate, he saw 7 to 8 young men looking into car windows with a light.

After yelling at the suspects, the man reported one of the young men pointed a handgun at him and another pulled out a large knife.

As the victim was calling 911, the suspects ran through an alley. The man described the suspects as being in their teens or twenties and wearing all black.