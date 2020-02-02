Lincoln man dedicates floor to Kansas City Chiefs

We were on the hunt for the biggest Kansas City Chief fan and may have just found them right here in Lincoln.

Tim Gardner first became a Chiefs fan when he was nine years old watching them in Super Bowl 4. He says seeing them in the Super Bowl 54 is the most exciting time of his life, and joked to not tell his wife.

There are Chiefs fans, and then there's Tim Gardner. He has a whole floor dedicated to the team.

"It's just something I’m crazy about. I just like to collect these things, and walk around and look at them. Everything I have has a story, and I just love that," said Dr. Tim Gardner.

This Chiefs collection spans over five decades including autographed pictures and footballs of all the K.C. Hall of Famers, strobe lights and a program from Super Bowl 4.

There's even a locker room.

Gardner is a cardiologist at Nebraska Heart Hospital, and moved here from Wyoming.

He has Kansas City season tickets that he enjoys with his wife and sons.

“We have a Marcus Allen jersey that every game we go to Sam and I get pins and he has covered it with quite a few game pins," said Gardner.

His wife says he has to put an end to his purchases.

"She quite frankly thinks I’m nuts. I keep hearing 'we have no more room well I’m always able to find more room. She wants us to put an addition on and move all my stuff there, and me, but it's come to that point and somehow she stays with me," said Gardner.

For a guy who performs heart surgery, his heart skips a beat when he talks about the Chiefs.

"That's just how much I love the Chiefs and a big part of my life it's been,” said Gardner.

Gardner says his favorite piece is a picture of him and his son going to last year's Hall of Fame.

The Gardner’s weren't able to make the Super Bowl. He says he's not that sad because he believes there's going to be many more he can attend.

