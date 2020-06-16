Lincoln man facing arson charges after starting fire in gas station

A Lincoln man is facing arson charges after investigators said he started a fire inside a gas station during last month's riots downtown.

Just before 3 a.m. on May 30, Lincoln police officers responded to more than 100 people breaking into the EZ Go on O Street, near 27th Street in central Lincoln.

LPD said officers were told that a fire had been started inside the gas station.

After reviewing the security video from inside the EZ Go, investigators were able to identify a man who entered the store through a broken window. LPD said that man can be seen removing a lighter from his pocket and setting spilled trash on fire, then walking out the front door.

LPD said the fire burned a total of five minutes and other people added things to the fire, but it was extinguished by a person part of the group protesting who put it out with a case of water inside the store.

Investigators estimate the damage for the fire alone to be roughly $3,000.

Photos were posted online of the man responsible for starting the fire on Crimestoppers and through tips, they were able to identify the man as 28-year old Tyler Maple.

He was recently arrested and is facing first-degree arson charges.