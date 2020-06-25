Lincoln man facing assault charges after hitting skateboarder with truck, leaving crash site

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe hit a skateboarder with his truck and left the scene of the crash.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash on J Street near 27th Street.

Responding officers spoke with the victim, a 24-year old man who said he'd been skateboarding westbound on J Street when a truck approached him.

The man told police that he'd tried moving over but there was a line of cars stopping him from immediately moving to the curb.

LPD said the victim told officers the truck honked at him, so he made an obscene gesture to the driver of the truck.

Witnesses told police that the truck accelerated and hit the victim, knocking him on the ground which damaged his skateboard.

LPD said the victim has scrapes, bruising on his knees, hips, arms and back.

The driver of the truck left the scene of the crash without stopping to report what had happened or render aid, according to police.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the truck, the driver and the license plate number to police.

Based on the evidence, including statements made by the victim, the 911 caller and witnesses, officers were able to contact the driver of the truck identified as 58-year old David R. Warneke.

Warneke was arrested and is facing 2nd degree assault charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.